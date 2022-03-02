Mizoram government to set up Municipal council in Lunglei

The State government has allocated ₹80 lakh for the commencement of the proposed Lunglei Municipal Council in the 2022-2023 annual Budget

The Mizoram government would soon set up a municipal council in Lunglei town in the southern part of the State, an official of Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department said on March 2.

The creation of Lunglei Municipal Council has been already approved by the State Cabinet in November last year. The official said that the government has issued an intent notice for the creation of the municipal council on November 22 last year and permission for opening the municipal office has also been already obtained from the General Administration Department.

The final Order declaring the creation of Lunglei Municipal council will be issued after a thorough evaluation of objections if any, he said. The official said the government has created one each post of Chief Executive Officer (CE), Secretary, Superintendent, Finance & Account Officer (FAO) and Assistant for the proposed municipal council.

He said the Municipal council is the long pressing demand of the people of Lunglei, the second largest town after state capital Aizawl. The population of Lunglei according to 2011 census is 57,011.

