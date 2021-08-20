Mizoram government appoints Olympic-returned Lalremsiami as hockey chief coach

The Mizoram government offered the Group-A post to Lalremsiami as an appreciation for her performance at the recently-concluded quadrennial event.

Indian hockey player Lalremsiami, who was part of the women’s team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, has been appointed as the chief coach, a group A post, under the Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Department.

The Mizoram government on Thursday offered the Group-A post to Lalremsiami as an appreciation for her performance at the recently-concluded quadrennial event.

Lalremsiami, the first female Olympian from Mizoram, was made a chief coach in hockey discipline under the State Sports and Youth Services Department, a Group-A post similar to assistant director rank.

“Proud to announce that Govt. of Mizoram has approved the appointment of Ms Lalremsiami, National Hockey Player and the only Olympian from #Mizoram at the Tokyo Olympic 2020 to the post of Chief Coach (Hockey) Group-A post under Sports & Youth Services Department,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote on his official Twitter handle late Thurday night.

On Wednesday, the State government had allotted a house plot measuring 691.85 square metres to Lalremsiami in her home town Kolasib.

The land belonged to State Land Resource & Water and Soil Conversation Department.

The State government had earlier also announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh for Lalremsiami, out of which, ₹10 lakh was handed over to her mother Lalzarmawii on June 24.

Lalremsiami will arrive in Mizoram on August 25 and State sports director Lalsangliana said a special function will be held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl on August 26 to give the hockey star a warm welcome.

“The remaining ₹15 lakh cash incentive, job appointment letter and other rewards will be handed over to her during the ceremony,” he told PTI.

The 21-year-old from Mizoram’s Kolasib town, which borders Assam, is known to be the first female Olympian from a sports-loving Mizoram.

The last Olympian from the State was archer C Lalremsanga, who represented India at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Lalremsiami and her teammates had come tantalising close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth after losing 3-4 to defending champions Great Britain.