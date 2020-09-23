Mizoram experiment ignites hope for Bodo council polls

GUWAHATI

23 September 2020 17:40 IST

Assam govt. has sought further postponement of the election in view of the increase in COVID cases

Mizoram’s experiment with village council and civic body polls during the COVID-19 pandemic in August has ignited hope for the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) that was to have been held on April 4.

But the Bharatiya Janta Party-led government in Assam wants the BTC polls delayed some more in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The elections were postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic and put under the rule of the Governor, the constitutional head of the tribal council formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, after the expiry of the term on April 27. The Governor’s Rule ends on October 27.

“Life and everything else in a democracy cannot stop because of a pandemic, no matter how serious. If Mizoram could smoothly hold rural polls and if Bihar can prepare for a major election, we can too,” said Khampa Borgoyari, senior leader of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) that has been ruling the BTC since 2003.

The BPF is a minor partner in the multi-party Assam government headed by the BJP. But the relationship between the two parties has soured at the council level.

Naba Sarania, Independent MP and president of the Gana Suraksha party, said the government should not extend the Governor’s Rule and hold the polls for the sake of democracy.

“The COVID scenario in Bihar and Rajasthan is more serious than Assam. The two States are already on poll mode with Rajasthan expected to hold the panchayat elections soon. There is no reason why we cannot,” said the MP whose parliamentary constituency Kokrajhar encompasses the four districts under the BTC.

The allegedly BJP-backed United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) too has favoured the holding of the council polls. “We think a democratic process should not be kept in abeyance for long. The elections can be held by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, as shown by Mizoram,” party president Pramod Boro said.

‘An excuse’

According to the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front, which are seeking a toehold in the BTC, the pandemic has come as an excuse to keep the council under the Governor’s Rule for the BJP to gain control through lesser parties.

“The feedback from the ground is that the BJP and its friends could lose if the elections are held soon,” said Congress spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar.

The BJP has trashed “foul-play” allegations. “The infection figures speak for themselves. The Health department has for the sake of public health requested the State Election Department to postpone the elections until the situation is safe enough,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam recorded 1,61,393 COVID cases till September 22 at an average infection rate of 6.92% from September 20-22 with the disease having claimed 586 people so far.