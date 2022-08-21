Mizoram CM says sorry after daughter assaults doctor

Members of the State chapter of the Indian Medical Association wore black badges to work on Saturday in protest

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
August 21, 2022 22:41 IST

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has issued a public apology for his daughter’s “misbehaviour” with a dermatologist in State capital Aizawl a few days ago.

In a video that went viral on social media, his daughter Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting the skin doctor at a clinic.

According to reports, she was upset after the dermatologist asked her to take an appointment prior to visiting the clinic for consultation.

“We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter’s behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public,” Mr. Zoramthanga said in a hand-written note posted on Instagram on Saturday evening.

He also said he had visited the dermatologist and apologised to him.

The incident had triggered outrage among the doctors in Aizawl with some 800 of them staging a protest and condemning the assault on Saturday.

Members of the Mizoram chapter of the Indian Medical Association also wore black badges to their workplaces as a sign of protest.

“We want such acts of violence against medical practitioners not to be repeated,” the association said in a statement.

