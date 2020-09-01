Mizoram CM, MLAs test negative for COVID-19

GUWAHATI

01 September 2020 02:38 IST

Test was done ahead of the three-day Assembly session from Tuesday

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other MLAs of the 40-member State Assembly tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the three-day session starting on Tuesday.

Officials said Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia was tested earlier after one of his drivers tested positive 10 days ago. “We have appointed a doctor as the nodal officer for the three days,” an Assembly Secretariat officer said from Aizawl, the State capital.

