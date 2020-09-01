Other States

Mizoram CM, MLAs test negative for COVID-19

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other MLAs of the 40-member State Assembly tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the three-day session starting on Tuesday.

Officials said Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia was tested earlier after one of his drivers tested positive 10 days ago. “We have appointed a doctor as the nodal officer for the three days,” an Assembly Secretariat officer said from Aizawl, the State capital.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 2:39:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mizoram-cm-mlas-test-negative-for-covid-19/article32491958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story