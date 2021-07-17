Mizoram church body calls for Statewide prayer to contain COVID-19

The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee asked people to hold the prayer in their homes at 7 p.m., a church leader said.

A conglomerate of major churches in Mizoram has called for a State-wide prayer on Sunday to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the Northeastern State grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) asked people to hold the prayer in their homes at 7 p.m., a church leader said on Saturday.

A prayer programme will be organised at Zarkawt Presbyterian Church building in Aizawl, which will be aired live through local cable televisions, he said.

“The State of Mizoram has tried its best, our doctors and medical experts are putting in their best efforts. Although these have helped us to a great extent, the number of COVID-19 cases did not subside till today. We should seek forgiveness for our sins and also seek divine intervention so that this pandemic leaves us at the earliest,” he said.

The leader said that the present border dispute with Assam, the political crisis in Myanmar and the refugees are among the prayer subjects.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga also urged people to join the Statewide prayer called by the church body.

Christian-majority Mizoram on Saturday reported 483 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 26,690. At least 120 people have succumbed to the disease so far in the Northeastern State.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,741, while 20,829 people have recovered from the virus.

The State government has re-imposed a 7-day total lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area commencing from July 18 due to the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases.