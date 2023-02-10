ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram Chief Minister’s brother, five others get bail in graft case

February 10, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - GUWAHATI

A special court in Aizawl found them guilty of forging documents to claim compensation for submergence of land by a hydroelectric project inaugurated in 2017

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

:

A court in Aizawl on Thursday granted bail to six people, including the brother of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, a day after sentencing them to a year in jail in a corruption case.

The special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act had on Tuesday convicted them for forging documents to claim more than ₹2 crore in compensation for the submergence of land due to the construction of a hydroelectric project.

The 60MW project on the Tuirial River in Kolasib district near Mizoram’s boundary with Assam was undertaken by the central sector North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

Granting the bail on a bond of ₹1 lakh each and a surety of the same amount, judge H.T.C. Lalrinchhana ordered C. Vanlalchhuana and the others to surrender before the special court on or before March 1. Vanlalchhuana is the younger brother of Mr. Zoramthanga and is a resident of Aizawl as are four of the others convicted. The sixth is a resident of Champhai town near the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

The six were convicted under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In April 2021, the special court had acquitted the Chief Minister, former Agriculture Minister H. Rammawi and two others in an 11-year-old corruption case.

The case involved more than ₹218 lakh under the Mizoram Intodelhna Programme, a flagship programme of the Mizo National Front MNF government from 1988 to 2008.

Mizoram

Mizoram

