Mizo National Front trumps Congress in village council elections

The ruling regional party sweeps the Aizawl Municipal Council seats.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has wrested from the Congress a majority of the 558 village councils across nine districts where elections were held on August 27.

The MNF, a constituent of the anti-Congress North East Democratic Alliance fronted by the Bharatiya Janata Party, had swept the Aizawl Municipal Council seats. The results of the urban local councils were declared on Friday evening but the village council results were delayed.

Victory for the people: CM

“This victory is for the people of Mizoram who voted during the COVID-19 crisis by adhering to safety norms. Our party hopes to live up to their expectations in delivering good governance,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

Officials of the State Election Commission said the village council results came in from the districts and could be collated close to Friday midnight.

“Barring the seats in eight village councils that were declared containment zones because of cases of the novel coronavirus infection, elections were held for 2,411 seats. The MNF won 1,360 of these seats followed by the Congress [602] and the Zoram People’s Movement [255],” they said.

Independents won 174 seats while three political parties, including the National People’s Party headed by former Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma drew a blank.

The percentage of victory for the MNF worked out to 56.41. The Congress had won almost 80% of the seats in the last council elections five years ago.

The Congress fared worse in the urban council polls this time compared to 2015. It won only four councils this time compared to 39 five years ago.

Victory in 50 of 59 councils

The MNF had finished a close second with 38 of the 83 urban council seats in 2015. This time, it bagged 50 of the 59 councils where elections were held.

Officials said the elections to the remaining 24 urban council areas had to be deferred as they had been declared containment zones.