Mizo boy donates ₹333 in savings for fund against COVID-19

A seven-year-old boy in Mizoram has donated his entire savings of ₹333 to a State fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boy, Rommel Lalmuangsana, handed over a polythene bag containing the amount — mostly coins and a few currency notes — over to the village task force at Kolasib Venglai in Kolasib district on Tuesday.

The boy’s gesture drew the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted: “May the good Lord bless you abundantly. You are a hero.”

The boy’s parents were quoted as saying that he insisted on giving the money for the fight against the pandemic after watching appeals on television and through social media.

