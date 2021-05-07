‘Miyon ka Bara’ station in Jodhpur renamed Mahesh Nagar

The name of the village was changes in August 2018

The name of Miyon ka Bara railway station in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has been changed to Mahesh Nagar after getting an approval from various departments, a senior government official said.

Earlier, in August 2018, the name of the village was officially changed from Miyon ka Bara to Mahesh Nagar after residents complained that they were unable to get matrimonial matches for their children as the name gave an impression that it is inhabited by Muslims. The Union Home Ministry had approved the change of name and conveyed the decision to the Rajasthan government in 2018.

A similar exercise was repeated for renaming the railway station as it is a Union subject.

The village in has a population of around 1400 people.

The Hindu had earlier reported that during the pre-Independence period, the original name of the village was Mahesh Ro Bado and over a time its name changed, giving an impression that it is inhabited by Muslims.

The Home Ministry examines the issue of changing the names of villages, towns, cities, railway stations after a proposal is received from the State government. It then issues a no-objection certificate after consulting other central agencies.

In March 2020, the Home Ministry had informed the Parliament that from January 1, 2017, to February 28, 2020, it received 67 proposals for change in the name of city/town/village and NOCs were granted to 52 proposals.