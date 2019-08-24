Mixed response to cancellation of students’ union elections

The Odisha government’s decision to cancel the annual students’ union elections in the current year in colleges and universities has evoked a mixed response across the State.
Several student organisations staged protests on Friday after the Higher Education Department issued a notification on Thursday.
While ABVP has opposed the decision, NSUI, AISF and SFI termed the decision undemocratic. The decision has been welcomed by many students and the students’ wing of the BJD, saying that it will prevent law and order situation and violence during the elections.
