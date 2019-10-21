Mixed response to bypoll in western U.P.

The bypoll in three Assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh saw a mixed response from the voters on Monday. While Gangoh clocked the highest turnout at 60%, Iglas (reserved) constituency in Aligarh district scored a poor 36.2% and Rampur Sadar saw a voting percentage of 44.

Some villages of Iglas boycotted the election for a major part of the day, raising the slogan “vikas nahin, vote nahin” (no development, no vote). Local sources said villagers were asking for all-weather roads in their area.

It was only after 3 p.m. that the voters turned up at the booths after repeated assurances from the administration and Hathras MP and former MLA Rajvir Singh Diler of the BJP. The seat got vacant after Mr. Diler was elected to the Lok Sabha.

“There was no complete boycott in any of the villages but the voting percentage was very poor in Nawalpur, Kapoor Khera and Udambara villages of Iglas. We have noted their demands and the administration will work towards it,” said Anjani Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Iglas.

Unlike other constituencies, in Rampur, the BJP is the challenger as it tries to take on Tanzeen Fatima, Rajya Sabha member, and wife of Samajwadi Party heavyweight Azam Khan in Mr. Khan’s pocket borough. The bypoll was necessitated when Mr. Khan got elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year after defeating his arch-rival Jaya Prada in a volatile contest.

Local sources say the poor voting percentage will help the BJP candidate Bharat Bhushan Gupta. “Also, there is a section of Muslims who are voting for the BJP this time,” said Hasnat Ali Khan, a former Samajwadi Party member.

Cong.-BJP contest

In Gangoh (Saharanpur), another constituency with a significant Muslim population along with a sizeable Dalit electorate, the contest seems to be between the BJP and the Congress. Here the BJP has fielded Kirat Singh, the general secretary of the local BJP unit against Nauman Masood, chairman of Gangoh Municipal Corporation and brother of firebrand Congress leader Imran Masood.

Mr. Masood has a tough task as the BSP’s Mohd Irshad and SP’s Indrasen are expected to cut into Muslim, Jatav and Gujjar votes.