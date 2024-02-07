GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mixed reactions in the northeast to Centre’s decision to fence India-Myanmar border

The primarily Manipur and Nagaland-based NSCN (I-M) and the Myanmar-based NSCN (K-YA) are against the fencing plan

February 07, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the border pillar No.79 in the Indo-Myanmar international border in Moreh, a border town in India’s northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar’s Tamu town.

A file photo of the border pillar No.79 in the Indo-Myanmar international border in Moreh, a border town in India’s northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar’s Tamu town. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

GUWAHATI

Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that the Centre would fence the India-Myanmar border to facilitate better surveillance and pave a patrol track has evoked mixed reactions from the rulers of five northeastern States.

While the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur have welcomed the decision, their Mizoram and Nagaland counterparts are against putting up a barbed wire fence along the 1,643 km border between the two countries. Of these States, only Assam does not share its border with Myanmar

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh was the first to demand barbed wire fencing along the border with Myanmar, which he felt would go a long way in preventing Myanmar nationals from entering his State illegally.

In September 2023, he appealed to the Centre to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement between the two countries that allows border residents to travel up to 16 km in each others’ territory without any visa. He argued that extremists had been exploiting the FMR to stoke ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

Of the 390 km border that Manipur shares with Myanmar, about 10 km is fenced.

Mr. Singh did not express his views on the fencing plan but reposted what Mr. Shah had written on X.

“The Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved,” Mr. Shah said on the social media platform X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said fencing would reduce incidents of cross-border insurgency and infiltration. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah “for this great effort to secure our borders”.

Members of extremist groups such as the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) have been carrying out hit-and-run operations in Assam from Myanmar by travelling through a mostly jungle stretch of hilly land straddling Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed confidence that the fencing project would “check the movement of unscrupulous elements” between his State and Myanmar.

Various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) have been active in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh — Changlang, Longding, and Tirap — for more than two decades now. Officials said these groups have been carrying out extortion, abduction, and killing in these three districts.

Based primarily in Manipur and Nagaland, the Isak-Muivah faction of the NSCN has opposed the fencing plan that it said would cut off Nagas living on either side of the border. Similarly, the Myanmar-based Khaplang-Yung Aung faction is against the fencing.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio are also against erecting a barbed wire fence along the India-Myanmar border. “The plan is unacceptable,” Mr. Lalduhoma said, adding that people of the Zo community inhabiting both Mizoram and Myanmar have a right to live without any barrier between them.

