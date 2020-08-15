Mixed reaction to PM’s remark on J&K poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his Independence Day address that elections would be held in J&K only after delimitation, evoked mixed reactions from political parties in the Union Territory.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed concern over the conditional resumption of the electoral process. “PM’s speech is a special gift for J&K on I-Day. Democracy must wait till complete Muslim political and administrative disempowerment. Isn’t that what the PM meant in his address to the nation?” former legislator and PDP leader Firdous Tak said.
People’s Democratic Front (PDF) chief Hakeem Yaseen welcomed the statement of Mr. Modi.
“Result-oriented measures for restoration of political and election process were imperative to end socio-political uncertainty and bring peace and normalcy in troubled J&K. The Governor’s rule was no substitute to a civilian government. At present, the administration was running on the whims of bureaucrats without any political directive,” Mr. Yaseen said.
BJP UT general secretary Ashok Koul said his party was also for “polls to take place in J&K”. “Delimitation exercise is already on and when that will end, the Assembly polls will be held.”
On restoration of statehood, he said, "The Centre is committed to restore the state status but for that all guns should fall silent."
