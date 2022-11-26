Mithun Chakraborty talks about investment and ideology in the run-up to WB rural polls

November 26, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Kolkata

“I have not come here to act in a film,” actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty rebuked a group of people at a public gathering when he was trying to speak to a group of women on old age pension.

For the past few days, Mr. Chakraborty has been touring different districts of the State and addressing public meetings across south Bengal after being inducted into the core committee of the West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party last month.

On Saturday, while touring Asansol along with State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Mr. Chakraborty said that the party should not hesitate to ally with those with opposing ideologies to defeat the Trinamool Congress. “If the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the State will be flooded with investment proposals,” he said.

Over the past few days, he visited Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman districts, addressed public meetings and had lunch with party workers at their residence. Unlike during the campaign for the Assembly election, 72-year-old Mr. Chakraborty is not resorting to popular dialogues from his films but is talking about government schemes, investment and ideology. However, he has not refrained from displaying his usual wit.

At a public meeting in Purulia, a BJP worker told him that he tried selling fritters (chops) as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had suggested. “My chops are not being sold. There is no work, so what should I do? Didi said to sell chops...”, the party worker said. Before the BJP worker could finish, Mr. Chakraborty shot back, “If the chop is not sold, then sell dhop (bluff). It will work. This is what is trending in West Bengal now.”

Reacting to the remarks made by BJP’s star campaigner, Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim said that Mithun Chakraborty’s remarks are like a film dialogue.

“When Mithun da was with Subhas da [CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty], there was no investment. After that for some time he was with us, then also no investment came to the State. Now he is with BJP and no investment will come in the State,” Mr. Hakim said.

Before the panchayat elections in the State, the BJP leadership is pulling all stops. While Mr. Chakraborty is touring south- western parts of the State, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday held a public meeting at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas where he raked up the issue of implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in the Matua-dominated region.