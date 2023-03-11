‘Mistaken identity’: CID probe affirms wrong person killed in police encounter in Assam

March 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Guwahati

A CID probe into the death of a person, suspected to be a dacoit, in a police encounter in Assam's Udalguri district affirmed that it was a case of "mistaken identity", a senior officer said on March 11.

The probe concluded that the deceased was not dacoit Kenaram Boro alias Kenaram Basumatary but a person identified as Dimbeswar Muchahary, who his family asserted was a "small-time farmer" but police claimed was also a "hardened criminal".

Police claimed that two policemen were also injured in a "shootout" that took place in Dhansirikhuti village in the Rowta area on February 24.

The body was initially handed over to Boro’s mother after she identified him as her son. However, after the final rites were conducted and the body was buried, Muchahary's family claimed it was their son.

A police complaint was filed, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the director general of police to order a CID probe, which began on March 2.

Subsequently, the body was exhumed, a DNA analysis was conducted and it was found that the body was of Muchahary and not of Boro, the police officer said.

The inquiry report will be submitted to the government soon, he said, adding the body was handed over to Muchahary's family.

Muchahary's family said they want justice as police killed their son suspecting him to be a dacoit.

"We will perform necessary rituals now. He was a small-time farmer and the government should provide necessary compensation," a cousin of the deceased said.

Police, however, did not mention the whereabouts of Boro and whether search operations would be conducted to nab him.

Boro, a former NDFB militant wanted in several cases of armed robberies in Assam and Meghalaya, was arrested earlier with firearms on several occasions, the police officer said.

Muchahary alias Gobla was also a "hardened criminal" and was also arrested with firearms earlier. Both were shown as absconders in a case, he added.