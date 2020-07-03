Missing Sopore youth’s family ask him to return home

The family of a 22-year-old youth from north Kashmir’s Sopore, who went missing eight days ago, on Thursday appealed to him to return home, fearing that he has joined the militant ranks.

“We request them (militants) to ask him to return home, in case he is with any militant outfit. Our son is very innocent and the only support (for the family),” said Nazir Ahmad, the youth’s uncle.

The family has lodged a complaint with the local police. According to the family, Amir Siraj, a known footballer in the area, went missing on June 24 when he left for his maternal uncle’s home in Adipora area of Sopore around 5 p.m.

“On the day he went missing, Siraj left his mobile phone at home,” the family said. In his appeal to Siraj, the family said, “Return home as soon as possible. We cannot live without you.”

Meanwhile, the Sopore police said it was investigating the matter and added that they were not sure if the youth had joined militancy or not.