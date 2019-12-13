Other States

Missing girl returns home from Dubai

‘Misled by man with better job offer’

The Meerut girl who went missing on November 8 and was traced to Dubai, returned home on Tuesday night. She said she was “misled” by an alleged Dubai resident, Nadeem, whom she interacted with on the social media.

“He said that I have better job prospects in Dubai and that I could earn upto 10,000 dirhams (around ₹2 lakh) per month there. When I landed there, there was nobody to receive me. I met a Kerala family at the airport who allowed me to stay with them. I looked for jobs, tried to learn Arabic but soon realised that it was beyond me,” said the girl.

She then approached the Consulate General of India in Dubai. “He ensured my return to India,” she added.

There are gaps in her statement like who financed the ticket and who sponsored the visa.

She said she had some savings which allowed her to stay in Dubai for 33 days.

Brother relieved

Her brother said he was relieved that her sister was back home.

He said her sister had big dreams and she wanted to do something for the family. “Perhaps, somebody misused her naivety,” he said.

