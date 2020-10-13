Missing Ghaziabad businessman found dead

The 38-year-old man, who runs a cable wire factory in the Rajendra Nagar Industrial Area, went missing on Monday.

The body of the Ghaziabad businessman who went missing on Monday was found in Sahibabad area of the city on Tuesday morning, police said. “His body has been found lying alongside the Link Road. There are no obvious signs of injury on the body. His mobile and wallet are missing. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” said Keshav Kumar, Circle Officer, Sahibabad, denying reports that suggested strangulation marks.

According to the complaint lodged by Mr. Panchal’s brother Kuldeep Tyagi in the Sahibabad police station on Monday, Mr. Panchal, 38, who runs a cable wire factory in the Rajendra Nagar Industrial Area went missing on Monday when he was purportedly going home from the factory for lunch. When he did not reach home, his wife called him but his phone was switched off. She called the factory, where she was told that he had left around 1 p.m.

When he could not be traced till evening, Mr. Tyagi approached the police.

“An FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 364 of the IPC. Later in the evening, his car was found near the Haj House,” Mr. Kumar said.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles. We are questioning people associated with him. The CCTV footage near the Haj House, Link Road and his factory is being looked into,” Mr. Kumar said.