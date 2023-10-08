Missing Army personnel from Assam confirmed dead in Sikkim flash flood: Himanta Biswa Sarma

October 08, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Guwahati

An Indian Army personnel of Assam, who went missing following the Sikkim flash flood, has been confirmed dead, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 8.

"A tragic loss for Assam as it loses a braveheart in Mitul Kalita of Indian Army, from Baksa District, in the unfortunate flash flood in Sikkim," Mr. Sarma said on X.

Nine Army men have been killed in the Sikkim flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4. Kalita served in the technical department of the army in Alipurduar.

"My prayers for the departed soul & condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Mr. Sarma said.

