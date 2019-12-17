Mishap averted at Goa airport

An alert runway controller and air traffic control officer at Naval Air Station INS Hansa in Goa averted a major accident of a SpiceJet flight on Tuesday after noticing that the aircraft nose landing gear had not been deployed.

A Naval spokesperson said that the Spicejet flight from Surat was on final approach for landing at Goa International Airport when runway controller Ramesh Tigga, leading airman (Air Handler) noticed that the nose landing gear was not deployed.

“The runway controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the duty air traffic controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing and make a second attempt after a 'go-around',” the spokesperson said.

The second attempt too proved unsuccessful and the front landing gear was partially deployed only on the third attempt.

“The flight landed safely at 8.05 a.m. under assistance of emergency and safety services to recover the aircraft. The alert action of naval air traffic and safety services prevented the SpiceJet flight and all its passengers from a major accident at Goa airfield,” the Naval spokesperson said.