Miscreants tore up posters, banners ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Assam, alleges Congress

GUWAHATI The Congress on Saturday said miscreants tore up posters and banners welcoming Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra before the convoy of vehicles on the Manipur-to-Mumbai march entered North Lakhimpur town in northeastern Assam.

The miscreants also chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while vandalising yatra campaign materials on Friday night, the party alleged.

“When we were in power, we respected the BJP and their leaders when they came to Assam. But today, they are attacking us out of the fear that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will strike a chord among the people, they are fearing us,” senior Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Das told presspersons in North Lakhimpur.

“A few of our Youth Congress leaders were attacked, cars vandalised, and posters and banners were torn off. We did not have such an environment earlier,” he said.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party’s banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam.”

While the State BJP did not react, Assam’s Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Prasad Singh refuted Mr Kharge’s allegation. “Dear sir, there has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the yatra. Assam police has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the yatra throughout the State,” he replied on X.

The yatra peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh during the day, Mr. Singh said.

