GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Miscreants tore up posters, banners ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Assam, alleges Congress

Assam police chief denied the targeting of any vehicle of political parties and claimed elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

January 21, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI The Congress on Saturday said miscreants tore up posters and banners welcoming Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra before the convoy of vehicles on the Manipur-to-Mumbai march entered North Lakhimpur town in northeastern Assam.

The miscreants also chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while vandalising yatra campaign materials on Friday night, the party alleged.

“When we were in power, we respected the BJP and their leaders when they came to Assam. But today, they are attacking us out of the fear that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will strike a chord among the people, they are fearing us,” senior Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Das told presspersons in North Lakhimpur.

“A few of our Youth Congress leaders were attacked, cars vandalised, and posters and banners were torn off. We did not have such an environment earlier,” he said.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party’s banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam.”

While the State BJP did not react, Assam’s Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Prasad Singh refuted Mr Kharge’s allegation. “Dear sir, there has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the yatra. Assam police has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the yatra throughout the State,” he replied on X.

The yatra peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh during the day, Mr. Singh said.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.