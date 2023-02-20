ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

February 20, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - New Delhi

The AIMIM leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said this was the fourth such incident since 2014

PTI

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on February 20 alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and said this was the fourth such incident since 2014.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he said in a series of tweets.

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Mr. Owaisi added.

