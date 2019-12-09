Miscreants lock up Odisha MLA in room, torch his vehicle

Some unidentified miscreants set a sports utility vehicle of an Odisha MLA on fire after locking him in his room from outside in Angul district late on Saturday night.

The incident took place when Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan had come to his camp office at Nandira village around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Two hours later, when Mr. Pradhan and his driver had fallen asleep, some miscreants entered his garage and torched his SUV. When the MLA got up and tried to come outside, he found himself locked in.

He made a call to the mobile phone of his driver who came to rescue him. They found two vehicles – his SUV and an ambulance – burning. They tried to douse the fire but in vain.

Probe is on

Although it has not yet been ascertained as to who were behind the incident, Vikrampur police along with forensic team and dog squad are investigating the case.

The incident has taken place barely four months after some unidentified miscreants set ablaze Mr. Pradhan’s SUV and a bike at his official quarters in Bhubaneswar in August. The modus operandi was same.

Mr. Pradhan was then not present at his residence. His support staff had, however, felt suffocated as the entire house was filled with smoke and managed to escape through a window. In 2017, a woman, who claimed to be the MLA’s wife, had ransacked his Bhubaneswar official quarters.