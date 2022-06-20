Miscreants attack Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman

Sudip Roy Barman at the Congress Bhavan in Agartala. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

June 20, 2022 02:22 IST

The Congress’s by-election candidate and former health minister Sudip Roy Barman receives severe injuries in a late night attack.

Former Health Minister and Congress candidate in 6-Agartala constituency in ensuing by-elections Sudip Roy Barman sustained severe injuries in an attack by the miscreants at Ujan Abhoynagar here early Monday, June 20, 2022.

He has been admitted to a private hospital. Sources said Mr. Barman and the State Youth Congress President Rakhu Das went to the locality after hearing an assault on Congress supporter Bapi Goswami.

Sources said Mr. Barman did not take security guards along with him. He was attacked with bricks and sticks, they added.

Earlier on May 2 a security staff and driver of Sudip Roy Barman were wounded in an attack by bike-borne miscreants outside the residence of a senior advocate. Barman however escaped unhurt.

Security deployment intensified in the city to quell tension.

By-elections in four assembly constituencies will be held on June 23.