Miscreants armed with iron rods, sticks damage vehicles in Pune

Shattered: The windshield of a vehicle parked by the side of the road was broken by the vandals.

Shattered: The windshield of a vehicle parked by the side of the road was broken by the vandals.   | Photo Credit: Mandar Tannu

Three to four unidentified people damaged some 35 vehicles in Sahakar Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The people were armed with iron rods and sticks with which they vandalised motorcycles and autorickshaws parked in the locality, an official said.

“We have registered a case of damaging public property against unknown persons. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” he said.

