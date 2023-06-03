ADVERTISEMENT

Mirwaiz’s Hurriyat expresses grief over Odisha train accident calling it “a human tragedy”

June 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The spokesman said the Hurriyat expressed “heartfelt condolence and sympathy” with the families of those killed in the train collision and “prayed for the recovery of the injured”

The Hindu Bureau

A police man maintains vigil near the wreckage of three trains that crashed on June 3, 2023 in Bahanaga village in Balasore district. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Separatist Hurriyat, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 288 people in the train accident in Odisha and termed it “a human tragedy”.

“The loss of precious human lives anywhere, whether in the context of conflicts or due to such accidents and human errors is extremely tragic, and painful for all humanity,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The spokesman said the Hurriyat expressed “heartfelt condolence and sympathy” with the families of those killed in the train collision and “prayed for the recovery of the injured”.

