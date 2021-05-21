Mirwaiz remains under house arrest on father’s death anniversary

J&K parties pay tributes to assassinated separatist leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remained under house arrest on his father’s death anniversary on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties paid tributes to two assassinated separatist leaders, Mirwaiz Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone, on the occasion.

A Hurriyat spokesman said Farooq, who was assassinated on May 21, 1990, always advocated peaceful coexistence and friendship between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan and was among the first exponent of dialogue as a means of conflict resolution between the neighbours.

“The Hurriyat chairman continued to be under arbitrary house detention on the occasion,” the spokesman said.

The Hurriyat also remembered Abdul Ghani Lone, father of Peoples Conference head Sajad Lone. Abdul Ghani Lone was assassinated by unknown gunmen in 2002.

A Peoples Conference spokesman said Abdul Ghani Lone will be remembered for his political approach to find a lasting solution to the vexed Kashmir issue.

“His assassination exemplifies the pain and agony of the people of Kashmir and how the nefarious miscreants are out there to tarnish the hopes of peace and stability in the region for their own vested interests,” the spokesman said.

NC, PDP pay tributes

National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said the late Mirwaiz “made immense contribution in the fields of Islamic learning, theology and contemporary education.”

He said the late Lone was an accomplished political leader and a distinguished legislator, who despite rubbing shoulders with his contemporaries on no account lost his distinctiveness.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said both these leaders played a critical role in the struggle for mitigation of the political, economic and social problems of the people. “The best tribute to these leaders would be the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” she said.