Mirwaiz disallowed to lead Friday prayers: Hurriyat

This comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ‘was free to go anywhere’.

Hurriyat chairman and Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest and allegedly disallowed to lead the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said “he was free to go anywhere”.

A Hurriyat spokesman said police officials on Thursday evening visited the Mirwaiz’s residence “to convey to him that he continues to be under house arrest” and “will not be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers”.

The spokesman alleged that since Friday morning additional forces had been deployed outside the Mirwaiz’s house and the area had been converted into a garrison.

“The Hurriyat expresses strong resentment and regret over the latest government move after announcing the release of the Mirwaiz after 20 months of detention. It seems the J&K authorities have reneged on their own statements that the Mirwaiz was a free person,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The Mirwaiz was arrested and later detained in his house since August 4, 2019, when the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position.

Earlier, the Hurriyat had announced that the Mirwaiz, in the wake of the government decision to set him free, would meet religious leaders on Friday and also deliver a sermon at the Jamia Masjid.

Scores of the Mirwaiz’s followers, including women carrying garlands, were preparing for a reception on the premises of the mosque.

“We condemn this authoritarianism. This comes after the recent remarks of the Minister of State for Home Affairs that no one in J&K was under house arrest. If that is so, why does the Mirwaiz continue to be detained?” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat has appealed to people “not to lose hope and show patience”. “We appeal no one should resort to any form of violent protest,” he added.