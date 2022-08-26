Mirwaiz ‘disallowed’ to join Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

The Mirwaiz decided to deliver his first Friday sermon this week, for the first time since August 5, 2019

Policemen stop Hurriyat chairman and Valleys chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was disallowed on Friday to leave his residence in Srinagar to attend congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, a week after J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha suggested “he was a free man”.

“I started for the Jamia Masjid around 12:40 p.m. All I intended to do was offer my namaz. However, policemen outside stopped me from leaving my residence. I told them that a statement on my release was made by a responsible person who heads J&K,” the Mirwaiz told The Hindu.

In an interview with the BBC in Srinagar on August 19, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said, “The Mirwaiz was not detained. In the past, his father was assassinated, unfortunately. We keep security around his house to protect him. He needs to decide what he wants to do. He is neither under house arrested nor detained.”

Following the statement, the Mirwaiz announced that he will deliver a Friday sermon, which would have been his first since the Centre abrogated the special provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“The administration’s move has saddened me deeply. I also feel sad for those worshippers who had arrived at the Jamia Masjid to hear me,” the Mirwaiz said.

The police have not issued any statement so far on the move to disallow the Mirwaiz.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in and around the Jamia Masjid. The movement of two-wheelers towards the grand mosque was also restrained. All lanes and by-lanes were blocked with mobile bunkers around the mosque. However, the Friday prayers were allowed inside the mosque.

According to the Mirwaiz, he has been confined to his residence for the past three years in Srinagar. The Mirwaiz heads the separatist Hurriyat that advocates dialogue between India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir to resolve the Kashmir problem.

In an interview with The Hindu on Thursday, the Mirwaiz had said he wanted to meet people and listen to them if he was set free. “I want to meet my colleagues and party men and listen and talk to them,” the Mirwaiz said.