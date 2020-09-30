Mirabai to work with expert physio Horschig

Kolkata

30 September 2020 23:42 IST

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, a medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics, will work with physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig in the USA to treat a recurring lower back issue, said National coach Vijay Sharma.

Mirabai, a world champion in the women’s 48kg category, had to skip the 2018 Asian Games when she experienced pain in her lower back.

It took several months for her to overcome the pain before staging a comeback in the revamped 49kg weight class in an Olympic qualifying event in Thailand in February last year. She continued to compete in different events till the pandemic-induced break.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mira’s lower back issue resurfaces occasionally. I was looking for an expert and came across the profile of Dr. Horschig. There is enough time (before the Olympics) for her to rectify the problem and become stronger,” Sharma told The Hindu.

“We had sent the proposal to the government about 15-20 days ago. We are planning to leave in November.”