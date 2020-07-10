9 minors rescued from Muzaffarnagar ashram, 2 arrested

Ghaziabad

10 July 2020 15:41 IST

Four of them found to have been sexually abused.

Nine minors have been rescued from an ashram in the Shukrataal area of Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday and four of them found to have been sexually abused. Two persons, including a self-styled priest and manager of the ashram, have been arrested, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, Bhopa, said, the police acted after they got a call from helpine Childline. “Ten children from the northeastern States were rescued from the Godia Math in Bhopa area on July 7 during a raid on the ashram. They were presented before the Child Welfare Committee, Muzaffarnagar, who directed a medical examination of them”.

After the medical report found sexual abuse of four children and physical and mental abuse of the others, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the manager of the math, Bhaktibhushan Govind Maharaj, and one unidentified person under Sections 323, 377 and 504 of the IPC and Sections 5f and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. They were arrested in the evening, Mr Kumar said, adding that one of them was 18. “The rest were in the age group of 8-16.” he said.

Rakhi Devi, local coordinator of Childline, said she acted after a tip-off from the Delhi office after an anonymous call was made on helpline number 1089. “When we went to check the complaint, we found a child carrying a cylinder on his head and another testing the visitors with a thermometer and offering sanitiser.

“When we told them that this was not their job, they tried to defend their actions. We contacted the Maharaj and he said the children were adopted by him. When we asked him to show papers, he got aggressive. We tried to engage him in a conversation and in the meantime called the police,” Ms Rakhi told The Hindu.

She said the children were from Tripura and Mizoram and some of them were there for three-four years. “They could converse in Hindi. They have narrated their ordeal. They were asked to tend cows and as the ashram is under construction, they were also used as labour.”

Ms Rakhi added that their parents were told that the ashram was a place for education and building personality.

Kamlesh Verma, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, said all the children complained of sexual abuse and beating. “Their statements were recorded in front of a magistrate under section 164 of Crpc. They said they were shown objectionable videos, were made to drink liquor and if they objected, they were beaten up.”

Ms Verma said the committee also spoke to Maharaj and he said he had papers to show that the children were brought after their parents’ consent. “He said liquor was prohibited in the ashram and raised questions on the food habits of the children. We have relied on the medical report but I feel the case should be properly investigated.”

She said the committee was in touch with their counterparts in the Northeast and would try to rehabilitate the children as soon as possible. “Right now, we are waiting for the COVID-19 reports of the children and the administration has kept them in isolation in a local school.”