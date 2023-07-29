HamberMenu
Three minors rape 15-year-old girl in Ujjain, circulate video; two detained

“A search for the third is underway."

July 29, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Ujjain

PTI
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.

"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in charge Karan Singh said.

He said a case under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and probe to get all details of the incident was underway.

