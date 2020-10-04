Minor’s body found in field in Kanpur Dehat

LUCKNOW

04 October 2020 00:31 IST

Her uncles have been arrested on father’s complaint

The body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing since September 26, was found in a field in Kanpur Dehat, police said on Saturday. It has been sent for post mortem. Two uncles of the girl have been arrested for her murder, Kanpur Dehat police said, adding that she had been killed and the body abandoned in a millet field over a family dispute. SP Kanpur Dehat Keshav Kumar Choudhary said girl’s father has accused his two brothers of murdering the girl.

The father said he had a land dispute with his brothers and that they had recently also threatened him, said Mr. Choudhary.

Advertising

Advertising