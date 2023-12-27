Minorities Commission seeks report on civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, issues notice to administration

December 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch-Rajouri area were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on December 27 took cognisance of the case and issued a notice to the Union Territory’s administration.

The NCM was acting on a complaint by Delhi-based human rights activist Saddam Mujeeb, who compiled information from news reports and alerted it about the incident, seeking action against the perpetrators, and justice for the families of the victims.

Also read: Poonch civilian deaths | Expeditious investigation into recent incident will culminate in justice: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The three men, Mohammad Showkat (22), Safeer Hussain (45), and Shabir Ahmad (32), were among eight men picked up by the Indian Army a day after unidentified terrorists killed four Army jawans in an ambush in the area. The three men were found dead on December 22 and their families were asked to collect their bodies from the Army camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 29-second video, which went viral on social media, allegedly showed “Army personnel stripping the three men and subjecting them to severe treatment, including the application of chilli powder. The video depicts the victims lying lifeless with visible wounds on their backs,” the complainant said, referring to news reports.

The other five men are currently admitted to a hospital with severe injuries, and are receiving treatment.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the NCM has written to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking a detailed report on the incident by January 15, 2024.

Mr. Mujeeb also sought a prompt and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the three men and the injuries caused to the five other men, all of whom are from the tribal Gujjar-Bakarwal community. The complainant went on to seek adequate medical care for the survivors and the families of the victims, along with the appropriate compensation for them.

Mr. Mujeeb, who is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), told The Hindu that he had also sent a complaint about the incident to the National Commission for Human Rights, which is yet to take cognisance of it.

Soon after the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had registered a case of murder against unknown accused persons. According to the First Information Report (FIR), as reported by The Hindu, a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and the FIR stated: “As the instant case is of special nature which is 3rd of its kind from the said village and 3rd of its kind during the current year, whereas 41st case of special nature of current year, Special report-A will be submitted separately and investigation taken up.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT