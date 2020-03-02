Other States

Minor raped by teacher undergoes abortion in Chhattisgarh

A government schoolteacher in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district allegedly raped a 13-year-old student, following which she became pregnant. The accused, Rashid Anwar Khan allegedly also forced the girl to undergo abortion. Khan is absconding, police said on Friday.

