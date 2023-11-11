ADVERTISEMENT

Minor raped by police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa

November 11, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Jaipur

The police official said that the accused has been taken into custody and being interrogated. 

PTI

Image for representation.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Lalsot area when accused sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh lured the victim to his room in the afternoon and raped her, ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra said. 

He said that the accused has been taken into custody and being interrogated. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dausa SP Vandita Rana said, “The exact age of the victim girl will be determined after a medical examination and based on the report of the victim's family members.” The estimated age of the girl is around four to five years, she added.

Local residents in large numbers gheraoed the Rahuwas police station shouting slogans against the police.  BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena also went to the spot. 

“There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a seven-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to get justice to the innocent child,” Meena said. 

He further said, “The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not desisting from committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US