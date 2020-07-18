Minor rape victim in Bhiwani set afire, dies of burns

A minor rape victim in a village in Bhiwani died after the accused in the rape case along with his relative allegedly set her afire on Thursday morning. The prime accused in the case has been arrested, the police said.

According to the police, the girl, aged 15, was sleeping in her house when the rape accused, a distant relative, and his accomplice allegedly set her afire around 3 a.m. causing serious burns. She was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. She died during treatment a few hours later.

The incident came days after the girl had accused the distant relative of raping her. The police had registered a case in this regard on July 13. Fearing social ignominy, the accused’s father allegedly took his own life a few hours later.

The girl had made the allegations of rape earlier as well, but the matter was never reported to the police. However, meetings were held among the two families and the villagers in this regard.

Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani, Sangeeta Kalia, said the girl in a statement recorded on mobile phone accused the duo of setting her afire, following which a case of murder was registered against them. The prime accused has been arrested in this connection.

The police sources said the accused was arrested in the rape case and his role in the murder was being investigated.