Two-year-old girl raped, killed in Pune

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Pune, a police official said on Wednesday.
The girl, the daughter of a labourer, was abducted from a shanty at a construction site in Pimple Saudagar area on the city’s outskirts while her family members were asleep, he said.
When the girl’s family members were unable to trace her, they lodged a missing complaint with Sangavi police.
“Her body was found in the same area on Tuesday. The autopsy report revealed she was sexually assaulted before being killed,” the official said.
Some people from the area have been detained and are being questioned, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor