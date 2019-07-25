Two-year-old girl raped, killed in Pune

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Pune, a police official said on Wednesday.

The girl, the daughter of a labourer, was abducted from a shanty at a construction site in Pimple Saudagar area on the city’s outskirts while her family members were asleep, he said.

When the girl’s family members were unable to trace her, they lodged a missing complaint with Sangavi police.

“Her body was found in the same area on Tuesday. The autopsy report revealed she was sexually assaulted before being killed,” the official said.

Some people from the area have been detained and are being questioned, police said.