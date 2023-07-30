Minor girl raped in MP's Satna district; Second incident in 4 days

July 30, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Satna

A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on July 30.

This is the second incident of rape of a minor girl in the district in four days.

The latest incident took place on Friday, following which the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said, adding the accused was arrested on Saturday.

The accused, Vijay Saket (19), caught hold of the girl when she went to answer nature's call in a deserted area on Friday afternoon, Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim's complaint.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl and raped her, he said.

The girl got scared and did not inform her family about the incident after returning home, the police official said.

She narrated the ordeal to her family members on Saturday following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim and arrested the accused, the official said.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district, police earlier said.

The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident and the local administration on Saturday demolished their houses, an official said.