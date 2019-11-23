Other States

Minor girl raped by youth in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a sugarcane field at Bhikki Majra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

According to Babri station house officer Nem Chand, the incident happened on Friday and police registered a case against Sikander Singh (21) after the victim’s grandmother lodged a complaint.

The girl, a Class VI student, lives with her grandmother after her parents had passed away, the SHO said.

Chand said the accused is currently absconding and the victim has been sent for medical examination.

The girl had gone to collect water from a hand pump when she was confronted by the youth, the SHO said.

Singh raped her in a nearby sugarcane field leaving her naked and later threatened her as well, the SHO added.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, a 23-year-old woman was sexually harassed by two men when she had gone to give lunch to her father in the fields at Chorawala village on Friday.

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, the incident took place under Bhopa police station limits and an investigation is underway.

The woman was also thrashed when she desisted the two men’s attempts, he said.

