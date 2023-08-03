Minor girl allegedly raped, body burnt in brick kiln in Rajasthan

August 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - JAIPUR

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body burnt in a brick kiln in Bhilwara district on Wednesday, August 2. Police detained three persons from Narsinghpura village in connection with the crime after the body was recovered late in the night.

The girl had not returned home after leaving to graze cattle on Wednesday. Her family members reached a brick kiln area while looking for her and spotted her footwear. Police said the family found the girl’s charred bracelet and some bones burning in the kiln.

Police reached the spot and detained three persons, whom the locals had caught hold of, suspecting their involvement in the crime. The accused, who run the brick kiln and live in the vicinity, were interrogated at Kotri police station.

As the girl’s body was charred beyond recognition, the police are planning to send the bone samples found in the kiln for DNA testing.

BJP leader and former Minister Kalulal Gujjar reached the village and met the victim’s family. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP State president C.P. Joshi have demanded urgent action for ensuring women’s safety and preventing crimes against them.

