ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy caught stealing chips beaten up, paraded naked in Shimla district; 7 held

August 06, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Shimla

The incident occurred on July 31 after the minor, who hails from a poor Nepalese family, was caught allegedly stealing by the shop's owner in Rohru town, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said

PTI

A 15-year-old boy caught stealing a packet of chips from a shop was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in this district, police said on Sunday. Seven people have been arrested in connection with this.

The incident occurred on July 31 after the minor, who hails from a poor Nepalese family, was caught allegedly stealing by the shop's owner in Rohru town, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

Meanwhile, the boy's mother died the next day due to a liver ailment for which she had been hospitalised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP added that the video of the boy being paraded by the men surfaced online a couple of days later and seven people were booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 342 and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, section 14 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint by the boy's father.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the state Jai Ram Thakur said such cruel acts would not be tolerated in Dev Bhoomi Himachal. He added that the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the state.

SP Gandhi said four people were arrested for assault, wrongful confinement and parading the minor naked and three more were held for recording the episode on video and sharing it. Eight mobile phones have been confiscated from the accused.

Strict action would be ensured against the accused so that such incidents are not repeated, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Shimla

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US