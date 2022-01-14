Minor Alwar rape victim stable after surgery; no arrest so far

JAIPUR

14 January 2022 01:23 IST

BJP attacks Congress, forms four-member panel to probe incident

A differently-abled minor girl, who was allegedly raped and abandoned near a flyover in Alwar, remained stable after her surgery at a government hospital in Jaipur on Thursday. She was found bleeding and was admitted to the district hospital in Alwar, from where she was referred to Jaipur on Tuesday night.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case, as the police were clueless about the identity of culprits and were scanning CCTV footage of the area for clues. The 15-year-old mentally challenged girl, who is unable to speak properly, has been unable to provide any clue that could help the police.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the girl was out of danger after her surgery, which lasted two-and-a-half hours. The victim received deep injuries in her internal organs, which were apparently caused by a sharp object, according to the surgeons at Sir Padampat Mother and Child Hospital, where she was operated upon.

The Opposition BJP has mounted attack on the Congress government, accusing it of failure to protect women despite its claims, and appointed a four-member committee to probe into the incident and “seek justice” for the victim. The members were BJP national secretary Alka Singh Gurjar, Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena, Mahila Morcha president Alka Mundra and Chomu MLA Ramlal Sharma.

Stages dharna

The police stopped a five-member delegation of BJP outside Ranthambhore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district when they wanted to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeking her intervention in the matter. Ms. Vadra had arrived in Ranthambhore on Wednesday on a personal visit. The BJP leaders staged a dharna and raised slogans asking Ms. Vadra to go back.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the case and directed the Alwar Superintendent of Police to arrest the culprits without delay, besides asking the hospital’s Superintendent to provide the best possible treatment to the girl without any negligence.