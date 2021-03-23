Other States

Ministry ties up with UN for Jal Jeevan Mission in U.P.

The Jal Shakti Ministry entered a partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services and the government of Denmark on Monday to help bring tap water connections to 11 water-scarce districts in Uttar Pradesh’s water-starved Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions under the Jal Jeevan mission.

The project will include capacity building support, with the creation of village action plans, community mobilisation and grassroot water quality monitoring methods being facilitated by UNOPS. The project has a million dollar budget for 2021, but is likely to be scaled up in the following years, according to UNOPS.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2021 5:58:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ministry-ties-up-with-un-for-jal-jeevan-mission-in-up/article34136389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY