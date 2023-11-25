Ministry of Education reaches out to CBI for investigation into West Bengal mid-day meal irregularities

November 25, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Kolkata

The Union Ministry of Education has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal.

“There are a lot of irregularities relating to the mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal. The Central teams have visited the State a number of times. The Ministry of Education is forced to recommend a CBI investigation. The Ministry has written to CBI in this regard,” Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, said on November 25.

Mr. Sarkar, a BJP MP from Bankura, was referring to the visit of Central teams in April this year. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari recalled that he had written to “Hon’ble Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on 5th January, 2023, highlighting that the biggest ongoing Financial Scam in WB is the systematic misappropriation & diversion of PM POSHAN funds by the State Govt’s Administrative machinery”.

Mr. Adhikari said that he was elated to know that the Ministry had written to the CBI. “My perseverant persuasion to fix culpability and ensure strict punishment for those who misappropriated funds meant for the nutrition and nourishment of the children of West Bengal, has been honoured,” he said.

The development comes at a time when the West Bengal government is grappling with several scams, including the school recruitment scam, irregularities in the distribution of food grains under the public distribution system and municipal recruitment.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said no official of the State had signed the JRM (Joint Review Mission), which had a motive to stir up some turbid waters regarding the loss of ₹100 crore. “It has since been clarified on the basis of that very report that far from suffering the loss of ₹100 crore, the State government had saved ₹18.8 crore. However, we welcome any inquiry into any schemes,” he said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP was depriving small children of mid-day meals by raking up the issue and people of the State will give a fitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also pointed out that the Bankura MP will soon become a former MP in the same election.

