Ministers urged to visit districts to resolve grievances

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed his Cabinet colleagues to visit the districts, whose charge they are holding, for at least two days every month to review the progress of various schemes and redress people’s grievances. Mr. Gehlot said this would be a significant step towards providing good governance at the grassroots.

The first meeting of the newly-formed Council of Ministers, with the expansion and reshuffle carried out earlier this week, was held here on Wednesday. Mr. Gehlot said the Ministers should hold public hearings at the district headquarters, get feedback on implementation of schemes and interact with the elected representatives to know about the issues in districts.

New projects

The completion of three years of the Congress government will be marked by inauguration of new development projects in several districts next month. The Chief Minister said the investment opportunities in the State in the post-COVID period would be showcased in a big way at a global investors’ summit, “Invest Rajasthan-2022”, to be organised in Jaipur in January.

The Council of Ministers also discussed the issue of COVID cases detected among students in the schools, which have been opened with full strength recently. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla said a decision on amending the COVID guidelines in educational institutions would be taken after consultation with the District Collectors and medical officers.