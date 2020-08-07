Ministers seek action against two Cong. MPs

CHANDIGARH

07 August 2020 00:17 IST

After Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar sought strict action against party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, the entire Punjab Cabinet on Thursday also pitched for the duo’s immediate expulsion for their alleged ‘anti-party and anti-government’ activities.

The actions of the two Rajya Sabha MPs call for immediate and strict action by the party high command, said the Cabinet Ministers, seeking the dismissal of Mr. Bajwa and Mr. Dullo for attacking their own government in the State over the hooch tragedy.

